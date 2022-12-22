Dialysis Wing inaugurated at Kharadar General Hospital

KARACHI: The role of welfare institutions and philanthropists is very important to bring quality medical services within the reach of the common man.

These views were expressed by Malaysian Consul General Harman Hardianata Ahmad while inaugurating the modern dialysis wing at Kharadar General Hospital (KGH).He said that inflation and economic imbalance have made it difficult to obtain modern medical facilities worldwide, but the dialysis facility available at highly subsidized rates of Kharadar General Hospital (KGH) is a great example of service to humanity.

On this occasion, well-known social personality Tariq Sufi said that the need for dialysis has increased due to the increase in kidney disease. Along with providing medical facilities, we also have to pay attention to remedying the root causes. President of the hospital and well-known industrialist Muhammad Bashir Jan Muhammad said that Kharadar General Hospital (KGH) has been providing quality medical services to the underprivileged area for the last hundred years at very subsidized rates. Today, while dialysis is not within the reach of the common man, dialysis services at Kharadar General Hospital have been started at extremely low rates with the help of philanthropists.