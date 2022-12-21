Combating terrorism: Blinken offers ‘resolute’ US support to Bilawal

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on phone who offered his country’s resolute support for Pakistan as its combats terrorism.
In a statement issued by the State Department spokesperson, Blinken expressed his continued support for the people of Pakistan as they recover from the recent devastating floods. Both leaders shared their mutual hope for a productive international conference on climate resilient Pakistan in January. “The secretary offered condolences for lives lost in recent terrorist attacks and underscored the United States’ resolute support for Pakistan as its combats terrorism,” the statement concluded.
Later, Bilawal posted on Twitter that he conveyed gratitude of the government of Pakistan for the US flood assistance of $97m. “Will continue cooperation for rebuilding a resilient infrastructure & to further enhance & diversify bilateral relations & to work together for regional peace & stability,” he said.
MIRANSHAH: Two bullet riddled bodies were found in Hamzoni area in Miranshah in North Waziristan tribal district,...
CHAMAN: After several days of hostility at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, authorities on both sides on...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal has reiterated,...
LANDIKOTAL: Pak-Afghan management and border officials held a meeting at Torkham border and discussed bilateral trade...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities and Etisalat high-ups are making renewed efforts for finding out an amicable solution...
WASHINGTON: Amid rising terror incidents in Pakistan after the banned TTP ended ceasefire, the US has offered to help...
Comments