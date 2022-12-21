Combating terrorism: Blinken offers ‘resolute’ US support to Bilawal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Pakistan´s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari trade places to deliver remarks after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, September 26, 2022. — AFP

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on phone who offered his country’s resolute support for Pakistan as its combats terrorism.

In a statement issued by the State Department spokesperson, Blinken expressed his continued support for the people of Pakistan as they recover from the recent devastating floods. Both leaders shared their mutual hope for a productive international conference on climate resilient Pakistan in January. “The secretary offered condolences for lives lost in recent terrorist attacks and underscored the United States’ resolute support for Pakistan as its combats terrorism,” the statement concluded.

Later, Bilawal posted on Twitter that he conveyed gratitude of the government of Pakistan for the US flood assistance of $97m. “Will continue cooperation for rebuilding a resilient infrastructure & to further enhance & diversify bilateral relations & to work together for regional peace & stability,” he said.