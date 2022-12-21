Bilawal should pay more attention to Lyari: MPA Qureshi

Sindh Assembly member and PTI deputy information secretary Shahzad Qureshi has said that instead of criticising the PTI, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should play his role in making Lyari better as the residents of the area were worried about everything.
Karachi is facing severe gas loadshedding and gas-powered industries are also worried, he said. MPA Qureshi along with PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman met the DIG traffic and expressed concern over the “worst traffic situation” in the city. He said traffic accidents were increasing due to heavy vehicles, ad precious lives were being lost. Any heavy vehicle should be prevented from coming onto the road except for the fixed hours, he stressed. The DIG assured the PTI Leaders of resolving the issues. Meanwhile, a FPCCI Standing Committee meeting on ‘Women's Empowerment and Development’ was held, and Shahzad Qureshi attended it as chief guest.
A suspected robber was killed and another was arrested in an alleged police encounter near the Super Highway in...
A minor boy was killed at a house in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Tuesday. Officials said that the incident took...
Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced that an electric...
The Sindh government on Tuesday appointed new administrators in Hyderabad and Karachi’s Korangi and East districts...
People are at the mercy of dacoits and muggers as no strategy of the police seems to be working. After experimenting...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Central Command and Control Centre at the Central Police Office on...
