Bilawal should pay more attention to Lyari: MPA Qureshi

Sindh Assembly member and PTI deputy information secretary Shahzad Qureshi has said that instead of criticising the PTI, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should play his role in making Lyari better as the residents of the area were worried about everything.

Karachi is facing severe gas loadshedding and gas-powered industries are also worried, he said. MPA Qureshi along with PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman met the DIG traffic and expressed concern over the “worst traffic situation” in the city. He said traffic accidents were increasing due to heavy vehicles, ad precious lives were being lost. Any heavy vehicle should be prevented from coming onto the road except for the fixed hours, he stressed. The DIG assured the PTI Leaders of resolving the issues. Meanwhile, a FPCCI Standing Committee meeting on ‘Women's Empowerment and Development’ was held, and Shahzad Qureshi attended it as chief guest.