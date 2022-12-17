 
close
Saturday December 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

IHC accepts disgruntled PTI MNA’s plea

By APP
December 17, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted for hearing an application of PTI disgruntled lawmaker Shakoor Shad against the approval of his resignation by the speaker National Assembly.Chief Justice Aamer Farooq fixed the hearing after the winter vacation. Shad had filed the petition seeking permission to attend the NA session.

Comments