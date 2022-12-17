IHC accepts disgruntled PTI MNA’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted for hearing an application of PTI disgruntled lawmaker Shakoor Shad against the approval of his resignation by the speaker National Assembly.Chief Justice Aamer Farooq fixed the hearing after the winter vacation. Shad had filed the petition seeking permission to attend the NA session.
HARIPUR: A man was gunned down and another sustained bullet wounds in Doeeya Khushki village, police said here on...
KASUR: Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq said there four martial laws in the country and the fifth one was...
MINGORA: Opposing the imposition of tax in Malakand Division, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the...
LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions court on Friday adjourned a defamation suit against PTI Chairman Imran...
MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry termed climate change a global issue...
LONDON: A Carter Ruck lawyer who represented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his defamation claim against Daily Mail ...
Comments