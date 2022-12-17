IHC adjourns hearing against ex-NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday adjourned hearing till January 27 on petitions against the summoning of former chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and recommendations for his removal as the head of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED). Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition of former chairman NAB and director general challenging the PAC’s powers in Tayyaba Gul harassment case.

The court also extended its stay against the recommendations about the removal of Javed Iqbal as the chairman CoIED. Additional attorney general prayed the court to grant more time for case preparations. He said the basic question was that if the PAC had the jurisdiction to summon Javed Iqbal. The attorney general for Pakistan was also served a notice to assist the bench in the case. The court adjourned further hearing and sought arguments on the next date.