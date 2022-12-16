Tragic memories of APS attack still alive

A woman holds a candlelit vigil in memory of students martyred in the APS carnage. – AFP

PESHAWAR: The tragic memories of the gruesome attack on Army Public School (APS) on December 16, 2014 are still alive in the minds of the people of the provincial metropolis as the eight anniversary of the tragedy is being marked today (Friday).

Parents and families of the victims, civil society organisations and the school management would hold Quran khwani and peace processions at different venues in the city. The main function would be arranged at the school and near the martyrs’ memoir.

The city has already been beautified with portraits of the martyrs. The photos of martyred students and teachers are affixed with every pole of streetlights in the cantonment area by the Cantonment Board authorities. Candlelight and peace procession would also be arranged to mark the day.

Some 147 people, mostly students, had been killed in the deadly attack on the APS in 2014. The wounds of the parents are yet to be healed. Their eyes are still wet and swollen in remembrance of their beloved children.

Tufail Khattak is one such parent, who lost his 10-grade son Sher Shah in the tragedy. He said that he could not forget his lost son even for a single moment after his tragic demise.

“He was my elder son. I had dreamt of a very successful future for him. He was very talented. He left us so early,” he said.

Ahmad Khattak, the brother of late Sher Shah, said: “My brother bravely sacrificed his life while protecting me. Young Sher Shah earned bravery and gallantry. He proved that there is the strongest bond in the world between brothers.”

The siblings of the martyrs have been unable to forget their brothers. “I shall rise and shine again,” is the quote repeated by them, while remembering their brothers.