‘All perpetrators of APS attack executed’

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission (JC), established by then chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar in October 2018 which concluded its findings on June 30, 2020, lauded Pakistan Army both for uprooting terrorism from the country post Army Public School (APS) tragedy and unflinching support to the families.

All perpetrators of APS Peshawar attacks, master-minds and those who carried out heinous crime have been killed, sentenced to death and other necessary action taken. Six main terrorists involved in the attack were tried by the Military courts and given death sentence, whereas five of them were executed, one terrorist has filed writ petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The sources said that Pakistan Army also took disciplinary action against those individuals who did not come up to the warranted necessary measures including dismissal from service. "Army was appreciated and no blame was affixed by the highest inquiry commission," the sources said.

Next of kins and families of Shahuda and injured of tragedy of APS Peshawar were properly looked after and properly compensated by the federal and provincial governments of KP and Punjab and Pakistan Army.

According to details gathered from different sources, the next of kin of every those martyred and injured were distributed Rs1,544.660 million in total as compensation. The total amount included Rs1,207.329 million while families of the injured received Rs3,37.329 million.

A major chunk of compensation was given by Pakistan Army which is Rs729.33 million besides Rs62.35 million donated by Peshawar Corps headquarters. A compensation amount of Rs 575. 755 million was given by Pakistan Army to the families of Shahuda and Rs153. 575 million were given to the injured. Similarly federal, KP and Punjab governments also gave Rs281.475 million, Rs409 million and Rs61.5 million for families of the martyred and injured students and others.

Moreover, three members of a family were sent to Saudi Arabia for performance of Umra and given a plot in DHA besides free medical treatment in Combined Military Hospitals and civil hospitals while one sibling would be given free education at APS.

The report of the Judicial Commission concluded that terrorism perpetrated by enemies of Pakistan reached its peak in 2013-2014. The report said that assistance provided to terrorists by the schools in the locality is unpardonable. The Judicial Commission concluded "When the infidels are within our society, no agency no matter how capable or equipped, could counter an attack.

The Judicial Commission concluded that National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) had issued a generic threat alert about terrorists, seeking to target army families and academic institutions as result of Zarb-e-Azb and Khyber 1 Operations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was summoned by the Supreme Court in a suo moto case pertaining to APS massacre of 2014, assured the apex court that the government would implement whatever order given by it. Admitting that the PTI was in power in KP province when the incident took place on December 16, 2014, the prime minister told the court that the provincial government took every possible remedial measures.