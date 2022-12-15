Pledge to resolve Mardan traffic issues

MARDAN: District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed Khan has said that traffic police were closing unnecessary U-turns to facilitate people on the roads and solve traffic problems in the district.

Speaking to The News, the DPO said that the rising population of Mardan had increased vehicular traffic, this is why the police were also taking measures to solve the traffic issues.

“Besides locals, there is also the movement of people from other districts into Mardan, which leads to a burden on roads. However, it is our priority to solve the traffic problems as the cops are deployed on all busy routes,” he said. He said that there was no parking lot for three-wheeler rickshaws at various chowks. The DPO added that in this connection, traffic police officials had also arranged meetings with the tehsil municipal administration officials to sort out issues. The official added that the main reason for traffic jam is three-wheeler rickshaws. He said that in order to solve the traffic problems, different routes would be established in the city and number plates of different routes would be allotted to the three-wheeler rickshaw drivers.