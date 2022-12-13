UK spy, defence chiefs among 32 sanctioned by Iran

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday sanctioned the heads of the UK´s domestic spy agency and military along with British and German political figures, hitting back at Europe before it imposes new sanctions of its own.
At his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani blamed the Europeans and British for “intervening in the domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran” and said the sanctions “are coming into effect today.” Britain and Germany have been particularly vocal in their criticism of Iran´s response to almost three months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22. Iran imposed its sanctions on 32 individuals and entities ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels.
