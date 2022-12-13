‘Karachi mayor to be from MQM-P if delimitations corrected’

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener and former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar has said the people of Karachi are still standing by the party today like they were there yesterday.

Addressing a press conference at the Bahadurabad Centre, Akhtar along with deputy conveners Nasreen Jalil and Abdul Waseem said that if the delimitations of constituencies were corrected, the mayor of different cities, including Karachi and Hyderabad, would be from the MQM-P after the local government elections.

In the upcoming local bodies elections, he said, the citizens would prove that the mandate of the city was with the kite, the MQM-P electoral symbol. The role of parliament, government institutions and daily life were incomplete without women, he said, adding that they had always played the frontline role in the MQM-P. He said they were organising a women’s convention at the Nishtar Park on December 18 which would be a historic event.

He instructed the party workers to attend this women’s convention, adding that a press briefing would be held before the convention. “The MQM-P is struggling for the rights of citizens of Sindh. The enemy does not want the MQM-P to flourish,” he said.

In response to a question, he said the MQM-P could have installed a political administrator in the city if it wanted, but the party did better. According to the law, a government official should be appointed as an administrator.

“Pre-poll rigging and gerrymandering have been done successfully. Even today, former prime minister Imran Khan was engaged in spoiling the reputation of institutions. Khan’s statements are based on lies and deceit.”