Three wounded in firing incidents

JAMRUD: Three people including a woman were seriously injured in two incidents of firing in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Friday.

Police said that in the Doh Gundo area, a man named Arbaz and a woman were injured due to firing between two parties over a land dispute.

In the second incident in Wali Baba area of Jamrud, a person Obaid was seriously injured in another firing incident.