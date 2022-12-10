Three wounded in firing incidents

JAMRUD: Three people including a woman were seriously injured in two incidents of firing in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Friday.
Police said that in the Doh Gundo area, a man named Arbaz and a woman were injured due to firing between two parties over a land dispute.
In the second incident in Wali Baba area of Jamrud, a person Obaid was seriously injured in another firing incident.
