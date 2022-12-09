Policeman wounded as mob resists drive against encroachments

A policeman was shot and injured while three police vehicles were damaged as riots erupted during an anti-encroachment drive near the Super Highway on Thursday.

Tension escalated when an anti-encroachment team along with police reached Janjal Goth near the Super Highway within the limits of the Site Superhighway Industrial Area police station for an anti-encroachment drive. However, before any demolition could start, a large number of people gathered to resist the law enforcers.

The mob turned violent and started pelting the police and anti-encroachment team with stones. The enraged people also attacked the police vehicles, as a result of which three police mobile vans were damaged as their windows were broken.

The protesters also attacked a fire tender and attempted to set it on fire. The situation aggravated when someone among the protesters fired shots. As a result, a policeman was wounded.

The injured policeman was identified as Janisar Ali who is currently posted at the Site Super Highway Industrial Area police station. He was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Following the massive resistance from the protesters, the anti-encroachment team had to leave the area.

No case had been registered till the time of filing this story. SHO Idress Alam Bangash said a score of violent protesters had attacked the police and government officials and a case would be registered against them for interfering with the government work and attacking the law enforcers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Manghopir’s Mukhtiarkar Aijaz Chandio was killed and some others wounded during an anti-encroachment drive in Surjani Town last month where the anti-encroachment team and police had to face massive resistance from land grabbers.