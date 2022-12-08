Shafique, Imam achieve career-best rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq have achieved career-best Test rankings after the first Test against England in Rawalpindi.
Shafique has jumped five places to 15th, while Imam has moved up 13 spots to 38th position.
The duo scored centuries in the first innings of the opening Test.
