AU organising moot on cyber warfare

Islamabad: National Centre for Cyber Security (NCCS) at Air University is organising ‘Third International Conference on Cyber Warfare and Security (ICCWS-2022)’ on December 7 and 8, here.

This two-day international conference, technically co-sponsored by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), is aimed at providing a platform for researchers and professionals engaged with contemporary research in the emerging areas of cyber security to share their experiences. IEEE ICCWS-22 will focus on the technologies, applications, and innovations in the field of cyber security. This event will feature nine keynote tech talks by national/international speakers, CEO/CISOs. Panel discussions, and eight research paper presentations highlighting the recent advancements in the field of cyber security.

Keynote speakers are coming from different countries including USA, Belgium, Estonia, Qatar, and Malaysia. It will be a unique opportunity for collaboration between industry, academia, and research/development organisations working in the multifaceted field of cyber security. ICCWS-22 is an eminent learning opportunity for students as well as professionals all over the globe. This gives participants a chance to enhance their learning and make a perceptible contribution for a better and securer Pakistan.