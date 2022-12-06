LHC summons Asad Umar over scandalous speech against courts

The Lahore High Court building in Lahore. The New/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar to appear before the bench in response to his speech against the courts and judiciary on November 26, the day on which the party called off its long march.

Justice Jawad Hassan of LHC’s Rawalpindi bench heard the petition today which was filed by an additional registrar of the court’s Rawalpindi registry against the PTI leader’s speech against the judiciary.

Rawalpindi deputy commissioner, CPO, and Advocate Faisal Chaudhry — to represent the defendant in the case — appeared before the court. During the hearing, Justice Hassan remarked that Umar “targeted” the courts and judges in his November 26 speech.

“Asad Umar scandalised the courts in his speech during the November 26 rally and used contemptuous words against the judiciary,” the court remarked. It said that Umar’s speech will be reviewed first.

“No institution or personality can be made controversial, under Article 14 of the Constitution. The court has the authority to punish under Article 204(B) of the Constitution,” Justice Hassan remarked.

He summoned the PTI leader in person in the court on the next hearing and sought the video transcript of Umar’s speech Later, the court adjourned the hearing till December 7.