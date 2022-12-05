Imran Khan challenges FIA's inquiry into cypher audio leaks in LHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s probe into the alleged audio leaks about the US cypher and the summons issued to him in the case related to the matter.
The federal government had filed a case against Khan over his alleged audio leaks about the US cypher, which took the internet by storm when surfaced in October, shocking the public across the country.
The former prime minister, PTI's Secretary General Asad Umar, and then-principle secretary Azam Khan could allegedly be heard discussing the US cypher and how to use it in their interest.
The federal government, FIA and investigation officer of the case have been nominated as respondents in the plea.
"The enquiry so initiated by the FIA is illegal, unlawful and without any authority and jurisdiction," the plea stated adding that he is "absolutely unclear" about the offences he has been summoned for questioning.
"The impugned notice served by the FIA is silent about any criminal wrongdoing committed by the petitioner," the plea read.
Moreover, Khan contended that since the alleged audio leaks have already been challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the inquiry against him have political motives behind it and its purpose is to "arm twist and harass" him.
Khan requested the court to declare that “the impugned enquiry is without jurisdiction and void ab intio” and should be dismissed at the earliest.
He also sought the nullification of the inquiry notice while being declared “illegal”, and suspension of action against him and restraining orders for the respondents against issue of any “adverse order” till the final disposal of this plea.
