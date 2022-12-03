PTI, PMLQ MPAs authorise Imran to decide PA’s fate

The Punjab Assembly building in Lahore. The News/File

LAHORE: A joint parliamentary meeting of the PTI and PMLQ on Friday mandated Imran Khan to decide the future of the Punjab Assembly.

Expressing complete confidence in the former Prime Minister, MPAs of the PTI and its key ally in Punjab, PMLQ, vowed to stand by every decision taken by him about the fate of the assembly. Addressing the meeting, Imran Khan also pledged to move ahead taking his party stalwarts into confidence over the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. He also announced convening a meeting of divisional heads and office-bearers to seek their opinion on the decision. Sources said that Imran Khan, during the meeting which he addressed through a video link from Zaman Park, also asked Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari to brief the participants about economic challenges faced by Punjab and the country. The meeting was also told how the provinces had been denied their just share by the Centre. The PTI leader voiced concern over threats of economic default faced by Pakistan. “Fresh elections are the only solution to save the country from further trouble,” he stressed. He criticised the rulers for their inability to deliver and said his demand for fresh polls in the country was justified. He added delay in polls would aggravate the prevailing situation.

Imran Khan also lauded his allies and said the demand for fresh polls was not meant for his personal gains. “By-polls results were a clear indication of the PTI’s popularity and I believe in taking all party leaders into confidence over core issues,” he added.