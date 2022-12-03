Turkish envoy, governor discuss bilateral ties

LAHORE:The Ambassador of Turkiye, Dr Mehmet Pacaci, along with the Consul General, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Friday.

In the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed to promote bilateral cooperation. Principal Secretary to Governor, Nabeel Awan, was also present on this occasion. Speaking during the meeting, the governor said that Pakistan values Turkiye's support on international forums. He said that Pakistan and Turkiye had long-standing religious, cultural and historical ties. “We want to learn and benefit more from the development of Turkiye”, he said, adding after the successful experience of waste management with Turkiye, Pakistan wants to benefit more from its expertise in various fields.

The governor said that Tayyab Erdogan Hospital was providing health facilities to the people of South Punjab. He said that Pakistan wanted to expand cooperation with Turkiye in the field of trade, health and education. On this occasion, the governor also thanked the Ambassador of Turkiye, Dr Mehmet Pecaci, for Turkiye's help in recent floods. Ambassador of Turkey Mehmet Pacaci said that Turkiye's enjoy deep relations with Pakistan. He said that trade relations with Pakistan would be promoted.