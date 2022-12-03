Sindh PA demands impartial probe into killing of Arshad Sharif

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the federal government ensure an impartial investigation into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya in October this year.

The resolution was tabled by an opposition legislator of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Khurrum Sher Zaman.“This house commends Shaheed Arshad Sharif for his services and contributions to the field of journalism, especially investigative journalism in Pakistan,” read the resolution.

The House condemned the targeted killing of the journalist in Kenya on October 23 and extended sympathies and condolences to his family.“This house stands in solidarity with Shaheed Arshad Sharif’s family and requests the Sindh government to approach the federal government for an impartial inquiry to investigate his murder as per his family’s demand,” the resolution read.

Meanwhile, the assembly also unanimously passed a resolution to eulogise exceptional religious services of renowned Islamic scholar and Mufti-e-Azam, Rafi Usmani, who recently passed away in Karachi. The resolution was moved by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed.

Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani reserved three days of the current session of the House in the coming week to hold a discussion on the recent situation of grave calamity caused in the province by floods and heavy monsoon rains.