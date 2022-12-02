Rescue 1122 service inaugurated in Tirah valley

BARA: Provincial government has established Rescue 1122 ambulance service in Maidan Bagh of Tirah valley, a remote area of Khyber district.
Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Khateer Ahmed, Tehsildar Tirah Taimur Afridi and other officials inaugurated the service by cutting a ribbon.
On the occasion, local elders also participated in the event in large numbers and prayed for the success of the Rescue 1122 service.
The elders said that Rescue 1122 was a good service in the underdeveloped Tirah area.
District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor, while announcing the good news to people of Tirah, said that the provincial government had approved the Rescue 1122 station, on which all the operations would be completed and work would be started soon.
The official said the service would provide various facilities to people in emergency situations.
