Lok Mela: KP pavilion attracts crowd with traditional delicacies

Islamabad:More and more people kept pouring in to witness the vibrant culture of the country at the on-going Lok Mela organized by Lok Virsa with all of its festivities. Enthusiasts, who are exhausted from their routine affairs, are thronging the festival grounds to get respite and enjoy the colourful ambiance, folk dances, rural music and hordes of artisan stalls.

All the provinces and regions like Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan have set up their pavilions presenting folk music, dance and traditional arts and crafts from their respective areas. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pavilion has its own charm. The pavilion boasts of 25 master craftsmen and craftswomen from different parts of the province.

Quite surprisingly, many artisan stalls have been allocated to female artisans, which creates an atmosphere of freshness. Women artisans include Tasleem Bibi in Hazara ‘Phulkari’, Naheed Bibi in Taar Kashi from Dera Ismail Khan, Ms. Naseem Akhtar and Tanzeela Yasmin in Hazara ‘Jasti’ work, Nasreen and Rameem Naz in crochet work and Farhata Jabeen in cross stitch embroidery. Amongst them, the prominent is Tasleem Bibi. She specializes in ‘Phulkari’ means flower work or flowering on a hand woven coarse cotton cloth. As the tradition of embroidery runs in her family, she attained the mastery in this field from her mother and other female members at very tender age. Embroidery is the embellishment of any material with patterns or designs done with the needle and thread on material. It reflects the local traditions, culture and physical environment of people and place where it developed. Phulkari is well known for its intricate designs. Silk threads in yellow shocking pink, white and green are used and darning stich is employed in vertical, horizontal and diagonal movements to create elaborated geometric and floral patterns. Phulkari is done mostly on shawls and shirts. She has trained a number of female students at Havelian. She has also been participating in various festivals and exhibitions and receiving recognition of her talent.

Male artisans include Waseem and Faheem in lacquer art, Fazal-e- Wahid in Swati Shawl weaving. Riaz Ahmed in wax printing, Niaz Ali in Basketry, Rustom in Stone carving, Sayar Khan in truck art, Umar Muhammad in Gandhara wooden art, Sheikh Usman Khalil in Karakuli/ Jinnah Caps.

It would be impossible for someone who visits KP pavilion not to taste ‘chappal kabab’ being prepared before one’s own eyes. The lovely aroma of the food becomes tempting and irresistible and one cannot help but to settle down for a portion or two of this local delicacy.

The pavilion also offers other varieties of mouth-watering traditional food like ‘patta seekh and lamb ‘karahi’ all washed down with a cup of qehwa (green tea) laced with a hint of cardamom being brewed in ‘samavar’ at Qehwa Khana. In close proximity, a hujra has been created wherein musicians are presenting folk Pakhtoon music. “Tunk Takor” whilst playing traditional musical instruments like ‘rubab’ table, harmonium, etc.