‘Imported’ govt running away from election challenge, says PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman has accused the “imported government and its allies” of running away from the election challenge.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday, he said the government should honour its public challenge to former prime minister Imran Khan that it would dissolve the National Assembly, Sindh Assembly and Balochistan Assembly and hold early elections if the party dissolved both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies.
The PTI leader said that since Khan announced the PTI’s possible exit from all assemblies on Saturday night in Rawalpindi, the imported government had become unnerved. The Pakistan Democratic Movement and its allies were afraid to contest elections on which democracy stood, he remarked.
