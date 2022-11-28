Offensive speech

2 FIRs lodged against Swati in Khairpur

By Imtiaz Hussain

SUKKUR: Two FIRs were registered against PTI Senator Azam Swati in district Khairpur on Sunday for using offensive language against military’s top brass and state institutions during the PTI’s power show in Rawalpindi.

One of the FIRs was registered against the PTI senator on the complaint of citizen, Bashir Ahmed s/o Hazoor Bux Khawaja, at A-Section Police Station Khairpur, while another FIR was lodged at Police Station Ranipur.

In both the FIRs, the complainants said Azam Swati used offensive language against military’s top brass and tried to weaken state institutions during the PTI’s rally in Rawalpindi.

Police said the cases were registered under section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca), which deals with offences against dignity of a person as well as Sections 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier from his duty), 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (defamation and printing of content deemed defamatory), Section 505 .