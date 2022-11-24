‘PPP always prefers country to politics’

LAHORE:Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader Syed Hassan Murtaza on Wednesday said that PPP always preferred country to politics.

Talking to media at the opening ceremony of a party office, Syed Hassan Murtaza said that people always question why PPP was weak in Punjab. The answer for this is former President Asif Ali Zardari always said that country was more important for the party than politics, he said. He also said that PPP always saved the country from dictatorship, adding the party completed its term of government despite very thin majority. He said that floods came in the country due to the climate change. Asif Zardari said we have to fight the changes occurred by climate. He said that people of Sindh were facing difficulties due to the flood water and they were still on the roads. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto highlighted the issue of climate change worldwide.

Murtaza said that biggest problem of the biggest province Punjab is bad governance. There is no permanent IG in Punjab. The funds of the whole province are used in one District Gujrat, he added. He said that if somebody thinks that Imran Khan would make a next government in the upcoming elections he is living in a fool’s paradise.­­