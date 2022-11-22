OIC condemns Israel’s closure of Ibrahimi Mosque

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) denounced in the strongest words the closure of the Ibrahimi mosque in holy Al-Quds by Israeli forces.

In a statement, the Secretariat General of OIC condemned the Israeli act of preventing worshippers to enter to the Ibrahimi mosque and Moazin to call for prayers through microphones as usual.

OIC also held the Israeli forces accountable for the repercussions of such offenses on the Palestinian people as well as its repeated violations of the sanctity of the sacred shrines, calling on the world community for quick movement to put an end to such Israeli acts which fuel violence, tension and instability in the region.