OIC condemns Israel’s closure of Ibrahimi Mosque

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) denounced in the strongest words the closure of the Ibrahimi mosque in holy Al-Quds by Israeli forces.
In a statement, the Secretariat General of OIC condemned the Israeli act of preventing worshippers to enter to the Ibrahimi mosque and Moazin to call for prayers through microphones as usual.
OIC also held the Israeli forces accountable for the repercussions of such offenses on the Palestinian people as well as its repeated violations of the sanctity of the sacred shrines, calling on the world community for quick movement to put an end to such Israeli acts which fuel violence, tension and instability in the region.
KARACHI: A police constable of the newly formed Shaheen Force was martyred by a car rider in Defence Housing Authority...
ISLAMABAD: PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif accompanied by his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members embarked on a...
NEW DELHI: Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday issued 100 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visiting...
RAWALPINDI: As part of his farewell visits Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited Naval and Air...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema categorically stated that the...
ISLAMABAD: UNICEF and World Health Organization officials in Pakistan Saturday said they were struggling to make...
Comments