9 accused of aerial firing, drug peddlers nabbed in Mardan

TAKHT BHAI: District police have launched nine accused in aerial firing cases and several drug peddlers during raids on Sunday.

An official said that one person was arrested when he fired shots in the air in Jabar area and a pistol was also seized from him. Similarly, another five accused were nabbed over aerial firing in Takht Bhai, Sarho Shah and Katlang areas, and three pistols, one shotgun and bullets seized from their possession.

In the precincts of Hoti Police Station, the cops laid their hands on three accused of aerial firing and recovered three pistols from them, while two drug peddlers were arrested with almost 1kg charas and crystal meth (ice).

District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed told journalists that the police stations had been directed to go after those involved in aerial firing as it creates terror in an area. He said that while cracking down on other anti-social elements, the aerial firing would not be tolerated in the district.

He said aerial firing can also claim lives of innocent people while it spreads scare in an area. He said that as per the directives of the IGP and RPO, the police have been directed to ensure peace in their respective areas and behave well with the citizens.