CM inaugurates mother, child block at Ganga Ram

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Sunday inaugurated Mother and Child block in Ganga Ram Hospital.

He unveiled the inaugural plaque and prayed for the prosperity of the country. The CM reviewed the slip registration counter at the reception of the hospital. He monitored the process of slip registration for the patients. He inspected the induction room, delivery room, pre-operative room and operation theatres.

Latest anti-bacterial paint and latest medical equipments are installed in the operation theatres of Mother and Child block. On the whole there will be capacity of 550 beds in the Mother and Child block emergency, pre and post operative wards, ICU, functional operation theatres in the 10-storey Mother and Child block.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, VC Fatima Jinnah University Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and other relevant officials participated. The CM directed for undertaking effective steps to eradicate kidnapping of newborns. He apprised that under the new IT board system alarms will start ringing if anyone takes out the infants out of the hospitals without permission. He ordered an operation to remove encroachments on a land near the Mayo Hospital, adding ‘we will not allow grabbing the government lands.’

He directed substitute arrangements for those persons being evicted from the encroachments. The CM announced a robotic surgery system in the Mayo Hospital, adding that the scope of robotic surgery centre will be expanded. The robotic surgery centres will be given status of training centres in the Mayo Hospital.

Shortage of beds in children hospitals will be overcome so that single patient can be on a single bed. Underground path will be constructed to link one part of Jinnah Hospital with the other part. We are doubling the capacity of PIC and further emergency blocks will be established. The project to construct Services Hospital will be launched and work on 400-bedded emergency block in Jinnah Hospital will soon be started. More land will be bought to expand Ganga Ram Hospital, the CM said and apprised that works in Punjab are being undertaken on daily basis and new welfare projects are being inaugurated.

IT SECTOR: The chief minister met with Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in America Shahid Ahmed Khan at his office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest and investment possibilities came under discussion. It was decided to undertake essential steps for the promotion of business to business relations. It was also agreed between the CM and the honorary consul general on the Silicon Valley collaboration with Punjab IT Board. The CM said necessary steps will be taken jointly with the American multinational companies for the transfer of technology. He stated that Punjab will take a lead in the IT business export by launching the microchip technology. He stated that with the collaboration of Silicon Valley Boston the IT sector in Punjab will be promoted. He disclosed that in order to develop IT universities of Punjab collaboration will be made with the American IT universities.