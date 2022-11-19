Styleoutwatches rejects rumours of selling Toshakhana gifts

The gifts include Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Makkah Map Dial GM2751, Diamond Cufflinks with 2.12ct H IF and 2.11ct I IF Round Diamonds GR46899, Diamond Gent's Ring 7.20cts, VVSl Rose Gold Pen Set with Pave Diamonds and Enamel Mecca Map. — The News Exclusive

DUBAI: The Styleoutwatches on Friday categorically rejected rumours about the Toshakhana gifts received by former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, Styleoutwatches said: “We certify that we never bought or sold the Graff Mecca Map diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon minute repeater watch along with diamond cufflinks and round diamonds gent’s ring, as well as rose gold pen set with diamonds to any person.”



The company said that it has come to their attention through various public and media sources that their verified lnstagram page (styleoutwatches) is being used politically on various social media and public posts.

“We were approached by undisclosed person, to market this watch using our Instagram page,” Styleoutwatches said in a statement, adding that later, however, they were told that this watch has already been sold by a third party. “Any information about the watch being sold for USD250,000 are incorrect and baseless,” clarified the company.

The statement further said that they disclaimed all liability towards selling the watch set.

The company said that they reserve the right to sue and take legal action against anyone using their name and their brand to sell and market the watch.

“We have to clarify something because there is a lot of media hype and political problems going on about a particular watch,” he said.

He maintained that they did not sell MasterGraff Tourbillon minute repeater watch that Imran Khan had taken from the Toshakhana.

“What we did do is we got it for promotion and marketing reasons,” he said, adding that they took the watch from an undisclosed person, made the pictures and posted it on social media to create attention and hype in 2019. “Then, we returned the watch to the person and whatever happened before or after, we don’t know,” he clarified. He requested the people to keep them out of the matter.

The statement by the company came after rumours were circulating on social media that Styleoutwatches had sold the watch for 250k USD in 2019.