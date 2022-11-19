Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on June 21, 2022. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Friday took notice of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Toshakhana scandal, local media reported.



According to sources, the anti-graft watchdog would seek the payment and sale record of Toshakhana gifts. The Toshakhana record would also be sought from the Cabinet Division.



The NAB would probe the transaction of proceeds received by Imran Khan through the sale of Toshakhana gifts.

Sources said that the NAB chairman would form a special team to pursue the case. The team would be instructed to complete the Toshakana case inquiry against Imran Khan within a specified time-frame.

The NAB has started collecting record of the Toshakhana scandal against Imran.

Sources said that it has been decided to take action against the former premier after the watchdog received complaints of enormous misappropriations in the gifts offered by foreign dignitaries.

It is expected that legal action would be taken against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and former ministers in the next few days.

It has also been decided to include the officials of the previous government into the probe.