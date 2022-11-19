Imran sold two more Toshakhana watches

Former prime minister Imran Khan. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan sold two more watches received from the Toshakhana, it has emerged.

In his Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath on Friday, the host said proof has emerged that two more watches were sold by Imran Khan, after which the PTI defence of the Toshakhana case has become even more suspicious.

“Imran Khan sold two more watches to the same trader of Islamabad in the third month of his rule. He paid 20pc to the government on the day he sold the watches and retained the rest of the amount,” he added.

Citing documents obtained by The News reporter Kasim Abbasi, Shahzeb Khanzada said Imran Khan had sold two Rolex watches for Rs7m on November 28, 2018. “One watch was sold for Rs5.2m while the other for Rs1.8m. It shows a handwritten receipt of a small shop in Islamabad. Imran deposited Rs1.48m to the government exchequer and kept the remaining amount,” he added and questioned why the former prime minister was involved in cash transactions, who was depositing money to the Toshakhana and why lies were being told to the nation.