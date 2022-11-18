The gifts include Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Makkah Map Dial GM2751, Diamond Cufflinks with 2.12ct H IF and 2.11ct I IF Round Diamonds GR46899, Diamond Gent's Ring 7.20cts, VVSl Rose Gold Pen Set with Pave Diamonds and Enamel Mecca Map. — Exclusive

ISLAMABAD: Toshakhana case of Imran Khan took a new turn on Thursday as the date on the receipt of the sale of the watch and the date when 20 percent amount of the actual value of the gift deposited to the exchequer turned out to be the same.

According to the documents, the handwritten receipt of the shop, where the Toshakhana watch was sold, bears Jan 22, 2019 as the date of the purchase of the watch while Imran Khan deposited the 20 percent of the Toshakhana gift value on the same date i.e. Jan 22, 2019.

This factor brings two things to light — whether Imran Khan sold the gift for Rs51 million in the market before taking it from Toshakhana for Rs20 million or someone else had deposited the Rs20 million in Toshakhana on behalf of Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders came forward to defend their chairman Imran Khan but their defence gave rise to more controversies as documents presented by the PTI leaders are creating more problems for Imran Khan.

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan received the gift of watch from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The gift was allegedly sold to Dubai-based Pakistani businessman Umar Zahoor who is making a different claim about the price.