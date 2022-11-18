Sherry, Mazari trade barbs over Toshakhana scandal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari traded barbs on the issue of Toshakhana scandal on Thursday and levelled charges against the leadership of opponent leaders.

Sherry Rehman said the former prime minister and chairman PTI Imran Khan had badly been exposed in the Toshakhana case, which was not an accusation but a proven corruption case and he was disqualified from membership of the National Assembly in the case.

“You have been punished by the Election Commission for committing corrupt practices. Every narrative you make is based on hypocrisy and lies, as your blushing shows that you have badly been exposed,” she wrote on Twitter in a series of tweets on her Twitter timeline on Imran Khan’s Toshakhana case. Sherry said that was why those who hurled allegations of thieves and robbers on their political rivals were angry about the news about Toshakhana.

Commenting on Sherry Rehman’s criticism of Imran Khan, Dr Shireen Mazari claimed that Imran Khan was the biggest and only obstacle in the politics of corruption and theft in Pakistan. “Toshakhana is a desperate attempt by the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] and facilitators to save their sinking system. Those who clipped powers of NAB [National Accountability Bureau] to save their corruption are raising fingers at Imran Khan, but the nation hates them,” she claimed. Mazari charged that Sherry Rehman's leader Zardari and his ally Nawaz Sharif got undue benefits from Toshakhana, adding that for the last three decades, the nation had been demanding an account of the loot from Sherry Rehman's leader Zardari and his ally Nawaz Sharif.

She pointed out that Imran Khan first presented details of his lifetime earnings in the Supreme Court in the form of a 40-year-old document, and on the basis of the evidence presented by Imran Khan, the SC declared him ‘Sadiq and Ameen. Meanwhile, she tweeted to pour scorn on the government and alleged, “Imported government & their string pullers’ only concern is how to get IK (Imran Khan) out of the political scene in Pakistan. That isn't happening no matter how many false stories/accusations are cooked up.