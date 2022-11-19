FIR of Sehwan road accident registered

SUKKUR: The Sehwan Police registered a first information report (FIR) of the wagon accident, which claimed 20 lives and rendered 13 others injured.

The incident took place on Thursday near the Sehwan toll plaza when a wagon carrying devotees fell into a ditch due to over speeding by the driver. According to police, the Indus Highway has been dug up at different points to drain out floodwater from the surrounding areas. However, they have not been filled so far, even after two months. Incidentally there was no fence or warning signboard erected along the Indus Highway.

The police registered an FIR No:183/2022 under section 320,322, 279,427, 357 PPC. The report mentioned number of factors including over speeding, overloading and absence of warning signs on the road.All the dead and injured belonged to village Dawood Goth of Khairpur.