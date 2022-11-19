Body of abducted girl found

LAHORE: A class 10 female student, who was abducted a few days ago, was found in the canal in the limits of Barki police on Friday.

According to the initial investigation, the girl went missing on her way to school on November 12. The police expressed suspicion that the student was killed and her body was thrown in the canal after the alleged rape. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

31 men, women arrested: Wahdat Colony police arrested 31 men and women on charges of drinking alcohol, resorting to firing in the air and dancing by installing a sound system in the street late at night. Police also recovered bottles of liquor, weapons and a sound system from the possession of the accused and registered cases against them. Meanwhile, Phularwan Chowki police arrested two criminals, including an impersonator.