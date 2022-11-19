Yasmin praises PHF

LAHORE:The 33rd board meeting of Punjab Health Foundation was held in the Department of Specialised Health and Medical Education under the chairpersonship of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Secretary Health Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi, Special Secretary Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh and other board members of PHF participated. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid praised Punjab Health Foundation for providing maximum interest-free loans to health professionals during the meeting. She described the performance of Punjab Health Foundation as satisfactory. The decisions of the 32nd meeting were approved during the board meeting. The minutes of the 84th financial and technical meeting were approved and the minutes of the 8th HR Committee were approved during the board meeting.

The extension of the tenure of the employees of Punjab Health Foundation for another three years was also granted. The health minister said that according to the vision of Imran Khan, more and more interest-free loans were being issued to health professionals through Punjab Health Foundation.

Through Punjab Health Foundation, interest-free loans have been issued to 790 health professionals in Punjab from July 2018 till now for dignified employment. She said that interest-free loans of more than Rs930 million had been issued to health professionals since July 2018, while interest-free loans have been issued to 45 health professionals since July 2022 through Punjab Health Foundation. Interest-free loans of more than five and a half crore rupees have been issued to health professionals through Punjab Health Foundation since July 2022. More than 5,000 unemployed people have got employment through interest-free loans. Dr Yasmin Rashid also directed Punjab Health Foundation to provide interest-free loans to more health professionals and conduct road shows for Punjab Health Foundation.