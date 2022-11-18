SSP’s bail plea dismissed

LAHORE:An Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed bail plea of former SSP Junaid Arshad. Junaid is facing a case of cybercrime in which the FIA has accused him of uploading obscene pictures of his former wife. According to the FIA, the accused was an absconder in a case filed against him in 2017. Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered then Secretary Interior to arrest the police officer in cybercrime and two other cases. Junaid at that time was serving as Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) deputy inspector general (DIG). The accused police officer allegedly had uploaded pictures of his ex-wife, Ayesha Subhani, on social media. His name was also put on the Exit Control List on the directions of the former top judge. In an application addressed to the then chief justice, Junaid’s former wife had said the DIG humiliated her by uploading her pictures on social media.

Paragon case adjourned: An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam until December. The court has sought arguments from the NAB and counsel of Khawaja brothers regarding the jurisdiction of the court due to amendments to the NAB Ordinance. on Thursday, the court also accepted application of Khawaja Saad Rafique seeking one time exemption from personal appearance. According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority. NAB had filed the reference against Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia Pirzada, his son Umer Zia and Farhan Ali.