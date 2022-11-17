Bilawal, Tessori to work together for resolving issues in Sindh

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori have expressed the resolve to work together for resolving issues in the province.

The consensus to this effect emerged on Wednesday as the governor met the PPP chairman

at the Bilawal House in Karachi on Wednesday. The meeting took into consideration the overall political situation of the country, issues being faced by Sindh in different sectors, the rehabilitation of flood victims, the restoration of the calamity-hit infrastructure, and the development projects being built in Karachi.

The PPP chairman, who is also the foreign minister of the country, expressed good wishes to Governor Tessori on assuming the position of the provincial governor. A handout issued by the Governor House said that since assuming the office of governor, Tessori had been constantly contacting different political parties and Ulema belonging to different schools of thought. He had been making these efforts to converge people belonging to different social backgrounds and political parties on the agenda of the development of the province.

Separately, President Dr Arif Alvi met Tessori at the Governor House. The meeting considered the overall political situation of the country, federally funded development projects being built in Sindh, rehabilitation of flood victims, and restoration of the infrastructure damaged due to floods in the province.

Tessori briefed the president about his efforts to forge unity among people associated with different schools of thought and political entities. While appreciating the efforts of Tessori, Alvi expressed best wishes to him.

Moreover, the governor met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at IDEAS-2022 at the Expo Centre. He accompanied the army chief and visited different stalls at the arms exhibition.