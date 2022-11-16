Three uplift schemes approved

LAHORE : The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of Public Buildings and Local Government sectors at an estimated cost of Rs1.519 billion. The approved development schemes included construction of multi-storey flat / suites for officers at BRS Colony, Lahore at the cost of Rs566.381 million, construction of multistory flats / suites for the officers of P&D and S&GAD in GOR-III, Shadman, Lahore at the cost of Rs539.356 million and Institutional Strengthening & Technical Assistant of LG&CDD and PLGB component being component of Umbrella PC-I under Punjab Cities Programme (PCP) at the cost of Rs412.430 million.