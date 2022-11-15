 
November 15, 2022
First winter rain adds to chill

By Our Correspondent
November 15, 2022

LAHORE: The first winter rain, though scattered and trace, hit the provincial metropolis and brought cold winds here on Monday. The drizzle lowered down temperature in the City, which was expected further plunge at night, Met officials said, adding different parts of the city witnessed scattered rain during early hours on Monday. Met officials said following the early morning drizzle in Lahore, minimum temperature came down to 14.6°C and maximum was 24°C.

