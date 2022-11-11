PM greets hockey team on grabbing bronze medal in Azlan Shah Cup

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated the national hockey team on bagging a bronze medal in the Sultan Azlan Shan Cup 2022 in Ipoh, Malaysia, and said the nation was proud of their victory.
“I felicitate the Pakistan hockey team on defeating Japan by 5-3 goals in an exciting match and clinching the bronze medal in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup,” he said in a tweet.
He said, “Congratulations to the team and the entire nation on the good news from the hockey field.”
Pakistan defeated Japan 5-3 to clinch the bronze medal in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2022 on Wednesday in Ipoh, Malaysia.
KHAR: Torrential rain and hailstorm destroyed crops, vegetables and fruit orchards in various parts of Bajaur tribal...
MUZAFFARABAD: Over 1,000 students of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were awarded degrees in various disciplines...
MARDAN: The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan on Thursday granted accreditation to the Neurosurgery...
MARDAN: Provincial President of Anjuman-e-Haqooq-e-Tahaffuz-e-Kashtkaran Haji Niamat Shah Roghani on Thursday demanded...
PESHAWAR: Flood-affected people and farmers in the Nowshera district have appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
BARA: Newly elected office-bearers of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Bara took oath of their offices on Thursday.Bara Seyasi...
Comments