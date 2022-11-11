Choosing a future

After completing their intermediate exams, students enter the decisive phase during which they have to make a life-changing decision: to pick a subject or profession that will have a great influence on the rest of their life. Due to a lack of knowledge regarding career opportunities, many students often face a dilemma in choosing the right calling. Moreover, they see a plethora of professions that appeal and, due to a lack of career counseling, they often choose a profession to which they are not suited and for which they have to pay the price later in life.

There are so many potential careers out there that it can be very difficult for students to find out which one is best for them without any assistance. Our students are in need of more career counselling, which will allow them to make a more informed choice when choosing what career path to pursue.

Himayat Baltistani

Karachi