Amir reaches ITF Junior International Tennis semis

ISLAMABAD: Favourite Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) overwhelmed Teetawat Tavachphongsri (THA) 6-1, 6-1 to make it to the semi-final of the ITF Junior International Tennis (Leg 1) at the PTF/SDA Complex on Wednesday.

Amir totally dominated his Thai opponent to win a place in the last four. Imran Khaitbaev (UZB) was also in brilliant form as he outplayed Zaidh Zihar (SRI) 6-1, 6-3 in another quarter-final.

Results:

Boys singles quarter-finals: Amir Asylkozhaev(RUS) bt Teetawat Tavachphongsri (THA) 6-1, 6-1; Imran Khaitbaev (UZB) bt Zaidh Zihar (SRI) 6-1, 6-3; Bugra Ozkoc (TUR) bt Aarav Samrat Hada (USA) 6-3, 6-4

Girls singles quarter-finals: Defne Yuksel (TUR) bt Polina Kaibekova (RUS) 6-1, 6-1; Deren Ozel (TUR) bt Mandagalla Princy (IND) 7-6(5), 6-4

Boys doubles (first round): Ibrahim Furkan Deniz (TUR) / Imran Khaitbaev (UZB) bt Kivanc Bedir (TUR) / Matthew Goh (MAS) 6-2, 7-6(2); M Zaryab Khan (PAK) / Azat Sarsembaev (KAZ) bt Muhammad Salar (PAK) / Asad Zaman (PAK) 6-2, 6-4; Kou Fujikawa (JPN) / Aki Zeben Rawat (NEP) bt Bilal Asim (PAK) / Abdul Hanan (PAK) 6-2, 6-4; Mars Argun (TUR) / Bugra Ozkoc (TUR) bt Penn Charusorn (THA) / Teetawat Tavachphongsri (THA) 6-2, 6-2; Zaidh Zihar (SRI) / Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) bt Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) / Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 6-1; Aryan Giri (NEP) / Aarav Samrat Hada (USA) bt Muaz Malik (USA) / Kamonpanyakorn (THA) 6-3, 6-2; M Huzaifa Khan (PAK) / M Talha Khan (PAK).