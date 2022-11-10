Rangers, ANF personnel arrest ‘drug dealer’

The Sindh Rangers and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed to have arrested a notorious drug dealer with a huge quantity of narcotics during a joint operation.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said Rangers troops and ANF personnel conducted an operation on the basis of intelligence inputs. He said they arrested Mohammad Iqbal, alias Lato, for his involvement in drug trafficking from Siddiq Goth in the Shah Faisal Town area of Karachi. He added that they recovered illegal weapons and around two kilograms of heroin and ice from the suspect.

He also said that during the preliminary interrogation, the suspect admitted to being involved in the sale and purchase of heroin, ice and other drugs. He added that the suspect used to smuggle narcotics into Siddiq Goth, while raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplices.

The spokesman said the suspect was handed over to the ANF for further action. He appealed to the public to inform about such elements at the nearest Rangers checkpoint, helpline 1101 or WhatsApp No. 0347-900-1111, assuring them that their name will be kept a secret.

‘Murderers’ arrested

In a separate operation, the troops of the paramilitary force claimed to have arrested two notorious murderers involved in a number of heinous crimes. The spokesman said Rangers soldiers and police officials conducted a joint operation on the basis of intelligence inputs, and arrested two most-wanted suspects.

He said Mohammad Ayub (aliases Ali Bhai, Lamba and Malan) and Ashfaq (aliases Shahnawaz and Shanu) were involved in several incidents of murder, attempted murder, extortion, firing and robbery in the Lyari area of Karachi. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the suspects, he added.

The spokesman said Ayub was involved in the killing of Danish Qureshi, an activist of a political party, along with his other accomplices, in the Khadda Market area in the Baghdadi police station’s jurisdiction.

He said the suspect can be clearly seen in the CCTV camera footage of the incident. He added that the suspect admitted to committing the murder after being hired for Rs1 million by Lyari gangsters Wasiullah Lakho and Arsalan Patni.

The spokesman said that between 2010 and 2022, the suspect had been involved in cases of extortion and firing while being associated with various groups involved the Lyari gang war. He said that several FIRs of murder, attempted murder, extortion, firing and robbery have been registered against the suspect at different police stations, adding that he has been arrested and jailed several times in the past.