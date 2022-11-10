PM Imran Khan. Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he would divulge another name who was part of the assassination plot against him.



“[I] Will disclose the name of the second officer, who was sitting with ... [the main accused] in the control room from around 12 noon to 5pm, monitoring the execution of the [assassination] plot,” he said in a tweet.

The former prime minister claimed that he had discovered the assassination plot against him two months ago. “I had discovered the assassination plot hatched against me almost two months ago, and exposed it in RYK [Rahim Yar Khan] on 24th September and Mianwali on 7th Oct public rallies.

“Wazirabad assassination attempt followed the script,” he said in the tweet.PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said there won’t be any further extension in the date for the long march to reach Rawalpindi.

In a tweet, he said, “The PTI’s march for Haqiqi Azadi (real freedom) will resume tomorrow. In this regard, a meeting of those responsible for Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions will be held.”The former information minister again made it clear that there won’t be any further extension in the date for the long march (to reach Rawalpindi) and ‘Insha Allah, Imran Khan will be in Rawalpindi in the third week of November.’