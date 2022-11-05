National Athletics C’ship from Nov 25-27

KARACHI: The National Athletics Championship 2022-2023 will be held in Lahore from November 25-27, a source told this scribe.

Meanwhile, it was also learnt the HEC Intervarsity Athletics Championship for boys will be held in Lahore from November 15-18. The Comsats University Islamabad is going to organise the HEC Intervarsity Athletics championship for boys.

An HEC sports official said that around 500 students from various universities across the country would participate in the Intervarsity Athletic Championship.