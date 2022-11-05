National Athletics C’ship from Nov 25-27

KARACHI: The National Athletics Championship 2022-2023 will be held in Lahore from November 25-27, a source told this scribe.
Meanwhile, it was also learnt the HEC Intervarsity Athletics Championship for boys will be held in Lahore from November 15-18. The Comsats University Islamabad is going to organise the HEC Intervarsity Athletics championship for boys.
An HEC sports official said that around 500 students from various universities across the country would participate in the Intervarsity Athletic Championship.
PARIS: World number one Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets on Thursday, as Novak Djokovic...
ISLAMABAD: Three local female athletes made it to the finals in their respective categories in the 4th Combaxx Asian...
LAHORE: Test opener Abid Ali scored a brilliant 159 off 287 on Friday, his first first-class century since he had a...
KARACHI: Asia is far ahead of Europe in rifle and pistol events with 18 quota places out of total 32 in the initial...
TOKYO: Japan full-back Yuta Nakayama will miss the World Cup after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury while...
LAUSANNE: FIFA has called on teams at the World Cup in Qatar to “focus on football” and stop “handing out moral...
Comments