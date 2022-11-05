GCU VC given additional charge of PU VC

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore's Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has been assigned additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, University of the Punjab, for a period of three months or until the appointment of regular incumbent. In this regard, a notification has been issued by the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab. Meanwhile, after issuance of notification, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi assumed the charge of PU VC. In his message, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that PU was an excellent educational institution with a glorious past and traditions and it was an honour for him to be appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of one of the oldest universities of the subcontinent.
LAHORE:Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan office-bearers appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for...
LAHORE:Pakistan People's Party pioneer member and renowned jiala of Lahore Abdul Rehman alias Mani Pehlwan breathed...
LAHORE:Punjab University School of Communication Studies Radio Centre FM 104.6 organised an event in the honour of...
Lahore:Chinese Deputy Consul General Lahore Cao Ke visited Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Friday. Alhamra Executive...
LAHORE:The University of Okara has signed MoUs with the University of Education and University of Veterinary and...
LAHORE:Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh criticised the attack on the life of former Prime Minister Imran Khan,...
Comments