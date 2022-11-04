Lahore Literary Festival from Feb 24

LAHORE: Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) will be held from February 24 to 26, 2023. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed revealed this while presiding over the first meeting of new Board of Governors (BoG) Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi formally opened the meeting as the Secretary of the BoG. Razi Ahmed said that a solid strategy would be adopted to get substantial results from the use of social media. Various committees are being formed to improve the performance of Alhamra. Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that no effort would be spared in implementing the policies of the Board of Governors. Important decisions were taken during the meeting for wide-scale development of literature and culture.
LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Faisal Sultan said PTI chairman Imran Khan received a...
RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Pakistan leader and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday visited the Shaukat Khanum hospital to inquire after...
KARACHI: The Islamabad chief commissioner has withdrawn his earlier order to hand over a murder convict, Raja Arshad,...
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial on Thursday emphasized the need for research to strike...
Journalist Arshad Sharif. —Arshad Sharif/ FacebookNAIROBI : Journalist Arshad Sharif stayed in the penthouse of an...
Comments