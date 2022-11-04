Lahore Literary Festival from Feb 24

LAHORE: Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) will be held from February 24 to 26, 2023. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed revealed this while presiding over the first meeting of new Board of Governors (BoG) Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi formally opened the meeting as the Secretary of the BoG. Razi Ahmed said that a solid strategy would be adopted to get substantial results from the use of social media. Various committees are being formed to improve the performance of Alhamra. Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that no effort would be spared in implementing the policies of the Board of Governors. Important decisions were taken during the meeting for wide-scale development of literature and culture.