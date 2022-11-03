PHF secretary meets Sindh energy minister

KARACHI: Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Haider Hussain met Sindh Provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and briefed him about the visit of the national team to Malaysia.

He said that Engro Group of Companies has sponsored the national team for the visit to Malaysia.

Imtiaz played a key role in getting the sponsorship for the Pakistan team for participation in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup currently underway in Ipoh, Malaysia.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary hoped that Sindh government would continue the cooperation with the Pakistan Hockey Federation for the tour of South Africa. He said that with the cooperation of institutions, including the Sindh government, Pakistan hockey would be brought back to its lost position.

Haider said that Pakistan Hockey Federation is trying to arrange maximum international matches for Green Shirts "so that our young team may develop into a strong team and in this regard bilateral series with different teams of the world are being considered."

Imtiaz said the Sindh government would continue to cooperate with PHF.

"We want the national team to get a permanent sponsorship so that it can easily travel internationally and participate on regular basis in international events," he said.