‘Businessmen must meet in person’

KARACHI: Ambassador of Brazil Olyntho Vieira has stressed that instead of having online meetings, the business communities of Brazil and Pakistan should look into the possibilities of holding face-to-face interactions, which would certainly help in enhancing trade ties.

“The best way of doing business is to regularly meet each other and directly examine and feel the goods being produced by Brazil and Pakistan,” he said, while exchanging views at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

He said that although his job was to promote Brazilian exports to Pakistan, he would like to see enhanced trade from both sides as improved trade from one side only was not good business. Vieira was of the view that Pakistan and Brazil were good in producing textile products hence, the businessmen of both countries associated with this sector could join hands to become a big force.