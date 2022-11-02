3 killed, 25 injured in DI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons, including a woman, died and 25 others sustained injuries when a Mazda truck and car collided near Girah Hayat on Dera-Tank road on Tuesday.

The police and Rescue 1122 officials said that most of the injured persons were stated to be in a precarious condition.

They said that a fatal accident occurred between a mazda truck and a car on Dera-Tank road in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

As a result, a religious scholar Maulana Sher Afzal Bhittani, 59, his son Younas Bhittani, 7, and their close relative Shadina Bibi, 17, died on the spot while 25 others, including drivers of the two ill-fated vehicles sustained serious injuries.

Some of the injured were identified as Juma Khan, Gul Zaman, Nadeem, Mahboob, Ghulam Mohiyyuddin, Ramzan, Ismail, Hassan, Allah Bakhash, Ishaq, Najum Gul, Mehraban, Nauman, Naveed, Umair Bhittani and Saira Bano.

Soon after the accident, the police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. Hospital sources said that most of the injured persons were in a serious condition.

It was learnt that labourers were coming to Dera Ismail Khan for labour work while inmates of the car were going to Tank from Dera Ismail Khan to attend a marriage ceremony when they met a fatal accident. Eyewitness said that the accident was so fatal that both vehicles were destroyed.